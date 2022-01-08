Short Interest in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Drops By 46.9%

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the November 30th total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 436,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 485,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.94. 407,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,678. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.75. DNP Select Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

