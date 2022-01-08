Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Increases By 20.8%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 9,270,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 18,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $2,030,171.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, with a total value of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities started coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.41.

Shares of DKS traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.31. 2,030,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,263. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

