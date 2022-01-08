Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Decreases By 23.4%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the November 30th total of 232,300 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.07. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52 week low of $32.04 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 2.84.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.09). Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 151.62% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $189.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delek Logistics Partners will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 100.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

