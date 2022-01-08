Short Interest in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Decreases By 44.4%

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the November 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DDF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,692. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $12.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3659 dividend. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.