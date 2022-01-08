Short Interest in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Decreases By 64.2%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 64.2% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 84.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 167.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter.

DEX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.28. 34,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,085. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $11.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

