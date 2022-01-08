Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 19.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Core One Labs stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.25.
Core One Labs Company Profile
