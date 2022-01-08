Short Interest in Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Expands By 19.8%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Core One Labs stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.78. Core One Labs has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Core One Labs, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the manufacture of cannabis-infused strips. Its focus is to bring psychedelic medicines to market through novel delivery systems and psychotherapy. The firm offers isogenics, cultivation, extraction and distillation, consulting, cannastrips, and quality and control.

