Short Interest in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Decreases By 27.9%

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,000 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the November 30th total of 934,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 803,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CNCE opened at $3.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.28. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 203.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.79%. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 9,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $28,551.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 18,834 shares of company stock valued at $62,037 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNCE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 79,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 266.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

