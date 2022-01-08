Short Interest in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Rises By 23.3%

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN COHN traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $14.26. 4,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Cohen & Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $6.58 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

