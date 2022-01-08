Short Interest in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Expands By 24.3%

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 5,270,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.72. 1,598,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,302. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Citrix Systems has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $145.19.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Citigroup lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11,642.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.