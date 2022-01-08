Short Interest in Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Declines By 41.1%

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the November 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CHOOF opened at $0.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Choom has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
About Choom
