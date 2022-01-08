Short Interest in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Rises By 32.0%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 931,500 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 42.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 15,964 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 144.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 34,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Dawson James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

BCLI stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which develops and commercializes adult stem cell therapeutic products. It focuses on utilizing the patients own bone marrow stem cells to generate neuron-like cells that may provide an effective treatment initially for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.