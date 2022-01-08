Short Interest in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Drops By 59.8%

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 0.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 201,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,978. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $15.56. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

About BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

