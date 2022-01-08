Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Decreases By 33.5%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,600 shares, a decrease of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 139,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKYI opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $5.17.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 83.03%.

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

