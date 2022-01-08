Short Interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Rises By 23.9%

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,930,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.50 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.32.

Shares of BBL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.72. 2,874,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,175,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 528.6% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

