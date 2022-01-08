Short Interest in Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Rises By 19.3%

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Astra Space in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,793,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,061,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,338,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,105,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASTR stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $5.69 and a 1-year high of $22.47.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). On average, equities analysts predict that Astra Space will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

