Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Expands By 24.6%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 76,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 956.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altus Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Altus Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$70.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Get Altus Group alerts:

ASGTF opened at $54.95 on Friday. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $56.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.