Short Interest in Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) Decreases By 40.9%

Aenza S.A.A. (NYSE:AENZ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the November 30th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE AENZ traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. 6,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Aenza S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aenza S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Aenza S.A.A. by 181.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,799,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,047,000 after buying an additional 5,676,888 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aenza SAA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of engineering, management consulting, real estate, and corporate shares trading services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Technical Services, and Parent Company Operation.

