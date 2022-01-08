Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) Short Interest Update

Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group (OTCMKTS:SCPAF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPAF opened at $1.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.77. Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $1.81.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shopping Centres Australasia Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $2.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

SCA Property Group (SCP) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of quality neighbourhood and sub-regional shopping centres located across Australia. The SCA Property Group invests in shopping centres predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long term leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Group Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group.

