Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHOP. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP stock opened at $1,144.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,470.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,474.50. Shopify has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 11,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 4,280.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 153,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,871,000 after buying an additional 149,822 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Shopify by 151.3% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.