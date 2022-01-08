Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.96.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,168.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,470.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,474.50. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,005.14 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

