Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 660 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 448,022 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,923 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 338,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of Murphy Oil stock opened at $30.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.93. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $31.25.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MUR shares. Truist raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.18.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.