Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 480 Shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in Koppers by 12.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Koppers during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Koppers during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $680.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

