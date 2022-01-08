Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 110 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $128.87 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $135.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHVN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.55.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 1,915 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total transaction of $237,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,099 shares of company stock valued at $14,807,430 in the last 90 days. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

