SharedStake (SGT) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

SharedStake (CURRENCY:SGT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One SharedStake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. SharedStake has a total market cap of $7,575.81 and $249.00 worth of SharedStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SharedStake has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00057737 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00077516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,077.39 or 0.07304317 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.70 or 0.99944401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006860 BTC.

About SharedStake

SharedStake launched on February 2nd, 2021. SharedStake’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,015 coins. SharedStake’s official Twitter account is @SharedStake

According to CryptoCompare, “The SharedStake protocol’s short term objective is providing a gateway to stakers, while also providing a yield farming opportunity with two main assets that are created by the protocol: validator Eth2(vEth2) and the SharedStake Governance token (SGT). SharedStake is built for the transition to and past Ethereum 2.0. The protocol provides Staking-as-a-Service (StaaS), fully decentralized and with minimal fees as a counter to the high costs of Ethereum 2.0 staking. SharedStake continues to hit milestones and the SGT roadmap will always be a living document, owned and updated by SharedStake DAO members for their benefit. “

SharedStake Coin Trading

