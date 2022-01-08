Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $613.64

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 613.64 ($8.27) and traded as high as GBX 637 ($8.58). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 618.50 ($8.33), with a volume of 209,290 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($9.03) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.89) to GBX 650 ($8.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.49) to GBX 650 ($8.76) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.34) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 636.25 ($8.57).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 623.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 613.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $2.40. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Shaftesbury’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.05%.

Shaftesbury Company Profile (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.