SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 840.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,642 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOCS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $159,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,148,000 after buying an additional 1,342,115 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,144,000 after buying an additional 660,777 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $22,934,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 631.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,181,000 after buying an additional 448,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $56.66 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a 200-day moving average of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.22.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

