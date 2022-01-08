SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Heritage Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $226,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Heritage Financial by 101,954.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the second quarter worth $318,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HFWA stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Heritage Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $59.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

