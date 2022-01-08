SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 789.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,588 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 124.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,608,000 after acquiring an additional 40,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $447,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.04. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.79 and a 1 year high of $60.93.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 116,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.31 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,447.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.62.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

