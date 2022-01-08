SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,253 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,593,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,324,000 after buying an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 343.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 426,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,118,000 after purchasing an additional 330,687 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000.

Shares of NOVA opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.31 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock valued at $250,350,655. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

