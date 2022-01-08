SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 69,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 18,039 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.8% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 113,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 14,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AHH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

AHH stock opened at $14.97 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.79, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $49.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.28 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 357.91%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

