Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Shares Down 1.2%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.94 and last traded at $22.05. Approximately 76,333 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 55,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.16.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

