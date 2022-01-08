SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Short Interest Down 49.9% in December

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decline of 49.9% from the November 30th total of 192,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:SNES opened at $1.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46. SenesTech has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 67.90% and a negative net margin of 1,490.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SenesTech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SenesTech by 126.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SenesTech during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SenesTech by 53.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

