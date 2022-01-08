Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Semler Scientific from a “d-” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semler Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

OTCMKTS SMLR opened at $80.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.89. The firm has a market cap of $541.05 million, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85. Semler Scientific has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semler Scientific will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $161,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $513,000. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

See Also: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semler Scientific (SMLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.