Select Asset Management & Trust Has $289,000 Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Select Asset Management & Trust cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 765 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on GS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.24.

NYSE GS opened at $397.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $394.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.62 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.68 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

