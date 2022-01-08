Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,242 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. COKER & PALMER raised Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

