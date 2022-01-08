Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 657 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of FOX by 5.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 8.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 4.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,245,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOXA opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Fox Co. has a one year low of $29.33 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet cut FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.