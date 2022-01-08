Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,679 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 112.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,393,373 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,215,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,067,943 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $356,827,000 after buying an additional 94,092 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,855,132 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $332,908,000 after buying an additional 34,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,217,383 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $258,546,000 after buying an additional 227,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,068,698 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $241,211,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. Oppenheimer cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.83.

Shares of AKAM opened at $110.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

