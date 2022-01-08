Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 275.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $128,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,218 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $441.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $294.21 and a one year high of $495.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

