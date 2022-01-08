Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dover by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Dover by 0.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 1.7% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $181.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.97. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $183.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.92.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

