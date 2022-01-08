Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 76.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $88.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.