Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,775 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,775 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of South Jersey Industries worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 12.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 13,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJI opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $365.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 145.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

