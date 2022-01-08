Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.29.

SEDG stock opened at $248.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.88. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.58, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

