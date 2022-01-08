Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amcor by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 441.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Amcor stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

