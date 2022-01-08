Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,156,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,589,000 after purchasing an additional 42,807 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,057 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $675,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KHC. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.83 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $31.60 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

