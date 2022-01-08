Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789,299 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after buying an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after buying an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.81. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

