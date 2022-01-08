Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Trimble by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $82.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.44. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

