Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

NYSE CHD opened at $102.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.