Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 609 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 523,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $85.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.72.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

