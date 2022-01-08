Seaport Res Ptn Comments on State Street Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for State Street in a report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $101.66 on Friday. State Street has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $102.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.92 and a 200-day moving average of $90.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.58%.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $26,089.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total value of $2,207,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,175,928. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in State Street by 279.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

