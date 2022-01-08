Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $259.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.99 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,769,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,864,000 after acquiring an additional 514,149 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 74,599 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,119,000 after acquiring an additional 320,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 382.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 148,172 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $2,567,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.